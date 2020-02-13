Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
THOMAS M. KULUS

THOMAS M. KULUS Obituary
KULUS THOMAS M.

Age 74, of Duquesne, on February 12, 2020. He was the son of the late John and Charlotte (Chepulis) Kulus. Tom was retired from the PA Liquor Control Store in Penn Hills. He was a former member of St. Joseph Church in Duquesne and the Teutonia Mannerchor Club in Duquesne. He proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. Former husband of Connie (Tassone); father of Pamela (Kulus) Brown of Braddock Hills, Thomas J. (Jacqueline) Kulus of West Mifflin, Cindy (Jim) Capell of Monroeville, and Marie (Bryan) Krasneski of South Park; grandfather of Heather Brown, Tanner, Bennett, and Ethan Kulus, Katie and Jimmy Capell, Ariana and Colton Krasneski. Visitation on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church at 11 a.m. Rev. Thomas Lewandowski officiating. Burial will be in St. Hedwig Cemetery with Military Honors.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
