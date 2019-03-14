|
PALMER THOMAS M.
May 25, 1937 - March 9, 2019. Age 81, of Ross Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Tom was the owner of Palmer's Tavern on the Southside from 1996-2001, when he retired. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; and his twin brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Amelia S. Palmer; niece, Lisa Marie Palmer; and nephew, Kenneth J. Palmer. Services are private. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox), www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019