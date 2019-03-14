Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS PALMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS M. PALMER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS M. PALMER Obituary
PALMER THOMAS M.

May 25, 1937 - March 9, 2019. Age 81, of Ross Twp., passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Tom was the owner of Palmer's Tavern on the Southside from 1996-2001, when he retired. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert; and his twin brother, Kenneth. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Amelia S. Palmer; niece, Lisa Marie Palmer; and nephew, Kenneth J. Palmer. Services are private. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox), www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now