REANEY THOMAS M.
Thomas M Reaney, 87, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 24, 2019 after a brief illness in Palm Desert California. Tom married the true love of his life Frances Zummo 63 years ago. He was blessed with five children, Mary Faith Hocking (Doug), Thomas J Reaney (Jane), Lydia Durkin (Bob), Anne Brantley (Mitch) and Therese Cook (Robert). He was proud grandfather of Mary Frances Hocking (Franny), Thomas A and Betty Frances Reaney, Margaret (Maggie), Michael and Chloe Durkin, Chase and Katie Brantley and Jackson Cook. He was the son of the late Margaret (Kelly) and Thomas E Reaney and the beloved "brother Tommy" to his three sisters, Sister Mary Faith Reaney O.P., Mary Beirne and Kathleen Mastrorocco. Tom attended Central Catholic High School and Geneva College on a basketball scholarship and was a graduate of Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. He served in the U.S Army during the Korean War. He was employed for 25 years with CBS Records in California. Tom's claim to fame was his outstanding athleticism both in basketball and later in golf but his true love was for his family. He was also a person who was extremely comfortable in his own skin and truly did not care what other people thought of him. He was a straight shooter and always said exactly what was on his mind. A celebration of life Memorial mass will be held Saturday, November 2 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Palm Desert. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Dominican Sister of Peace, 2320 Airport Drive, Columbus, OH 43219.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019