Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cyril of Alexandria Church
3854 Brighton Road
Pittsburgh, PA
THOMAS M. ZABOROWSKI


1942 - 2019
THOMAS M. ZABOROWSKI Obituary
ZABOROWSKI THOMAS M.

Age 76, of Ross Township, passed away peacefully in his home after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, August 23, 2019. Tom was the beloved husband of 51 years to Marlane (Brewer) Zaborowski and loving father of Brian (Pam) and Eric (Jody) and grandfather of precious Ella and Zoe. He was the son of the late John and Veronica (Stapinski) Zaborowski and dear brother of Hedy (and the late, Ollie) Grossman and Rose Kuzma and the late John, Joseph, Robert, and Donna Marie Zaborowski. Brother-in-law of Donna Rose Zaborowski, Virginia Zaborowski, Elaine (Paul) Thunell, Earl Brewer, Cindy McCullough, plus many loving nieces and nephews. Tom worked very hard throughout his life starting out as a young boy selling newspapers at Forbes Field, setting up bowling pins at Arsenal Lanes, and working at the Boys Club in Lawrenceville. He also worked for RGIS Inventory Services. Tom was employed for 10 years at Oral Hygiene Dental Publications. He retired as a route driver for Laurel Food Services where he worked for 33 years. Tom was a former volunteer fireman and officer for Seville Volunteer Fire Company. It gave him great joy to work with other Seville fireman when they initiated the weekly bingos as a fund raiser for the fire company. Tom was also a member of the Etna Jockey Club where he enjoyed playing weekly games of shuffleboard with his wonderful friends in the league. He also liked playing baseball darts with his great friends in Greenstone Church's traveling dart league. His true passion was golfing which he enjoyed playing for 60 years with family and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, August 26, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S FUNERAL HOME, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. Pittsburgh, PA 15212. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m., St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 3854 Brighton Road, Pittsburgh, PA with burial in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, 700 Soose Road in Millvale, PA. Condolences may be sent to the family via the funeral home. www.obriensfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
