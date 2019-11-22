|
|
McCARTNEY, JR. THOMAS "RAY"
Thomas "Ray" McCartney, age 90, of Jefferson Hills, PA, on November 20, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane F. McCartney; survived by his loving children, Dana (Mary) Watkins, Timothy (Linda) McCartney, and Martha (Kevin) Haas; loving grandchildren, Trevor John (Alice) Watkins, Lindsay Elizabeth (Gary) Nader, Patrick R. McCartney, Veronica Claire, Ashley (Frank) Gamrat, Brittany Haas; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas "Ray" and Martha McCartney, Sr. Thomas served his country honorably, serving in the Korean War with the Second Infantry Division. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, Brentwood, PA, a longtime member of St. John of the Cross in Dravosburg, PA, and the President of Laurel Ridge Construction Co. Thomas was also a member of Operating Engineers Local 66, the Syria Temple Shrine and the Omni Lodge No. 582 Free and Accepted Masons. Family wishes to thank Dr. Susan Baser, Dr. Linda Schuman, Dr. Arnold "Buzz" Fingeret, and Taisha Mantenuti of Amedisys Hospice for their loving care. Memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church Special Gifts and Memorials. Condolences may be left at:
www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019