THOMAS MELVIN FAWCETT

THOMAS MELVIN FAWCETT Obituary
FAWCETT THOMAS MELVIN

Thomas Melvin Fawcett, age 80, of Wexford, passed away on Wednesday September 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Katherine (Albert) Fawcett; loving father of Kimberly (Tim) Jumper, Tom (Kim) Fawcett; loving grandfather to Ben, Julia, Emily, Livy and Steven.Brother to Pinky Fawcett, Lois Tichon, John Fawcett of WV, Ken Fawcett of FL. Brother of the late Myrtle Law, Earl Fawcett, Edgar James and Eugene Fawcett Arrangements are under the direction of HP BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. Online condolences may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
