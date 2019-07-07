Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Parish
West Mifflin, PA
View Map
THOMAS MICHAEL BUCZYNSKI


1956 - 2019
THOMAS MICHAEL BUCZYNSKI Obituary
BUCZYNSKI THOMAS MICHAEL

Age 63, of Pittsburgh, passed away on July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Darlene (Smith) Buczynski; father of Chad (Lisa) Buczynski, Kristy (Michael) Weaver, and Todd (Allison) Buczynski; grandfather of Ian, Jackson, Bennett, Avalee, Laney, Grayson, and Blakeley; brother of Joseph (Gayle) Buczynski and the late Robert (Libby) Buczynski; son of the late Joseph and Margaret (Hornichak) Buczynski. Tom worked at Tube City IMS for 39 years. He started as a welder and eventually became a master mechanic. His biggest interests were his grandchildren and garden. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, July 8, 2019, 10 a.m., at Holy Spirit Parish, West Mifflin. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
