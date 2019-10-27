|
KINZLER THOMAS MICHAEL
Age 70, of Brookline, passed peacefully on October 24, 2019. Loving husband of Roseanne (Vesonder); beloved son of the late Harry and Gladys (Watson); cherished brother of Mary Ann Strebel and the late Martha Carol Ward and Harry William Kinzler, Jr.; treasured uncle and friend of many. Tom was a retired Port Authority bus operator, an active member of the St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish and the American Legion Post 490. Visitation Friday, November 1, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. Mass Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Loreto Church, St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Private interment at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 27, 2019