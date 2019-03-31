Home

THOMAS MOORES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS MOORES Obituary
MOORES THOMAS

Age 87 of Pittsburgh, passed away on March 25, 2019. Loving brother of John Moores and his wife, Susan Vergato Moores; and Susan Moores Vergato and her husband, Michael Vergato; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; Preceded in death by his parents, Earl Thomas and Anne (McLaughlin) Moores; brother, Mead Moores; and sisters, Sarah Moores Wilmoth and Mary Ann Moores. Thomas honorably served in the US Army from 1955 to 1958. Family and friends will be received Monday from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 Noon at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), corner of Beatty Rd. & 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 31, 2019
