Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS TRUMBLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS N. "T" TRUMBLE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS N. "T" TRUMBLE Obituary
TRUMBLE THOMAS N. "T"

Age 73, of Oakmont, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, with his wife and daughter by his side, never losing his positive attitude and "Trumble Grit." Beloved husband for 42 years of Debbie (Kiser) Trumble; loving father of Lieutenant Colonel Brian M. (Andrea Vargo) Trumble, Stacy Trumble, Thomas Trumble, and Christopher (Christine) Trumble; son-in-law of Marjorie (the late Earl) Kiser; grandfather of Kelsey, Bella, Tripp, Annabelle, and Thomas; brother of Merle "Sonny" (Margaret) Trumble and Deborah "Debby" Baker. A graduate of Oakmont High School Class of 1963, where he was an outstanding football player, he then went to Bucknell University on a full football scholarship, graduating in 1967. Following graduation from Bucknell, Tom was a Coach for the Oakmont Apaches Semi-Pro football team. He started his career at Cheswick Westinghouse in Human Resources, eventually retiring in 2007 from the Kurt J. Lesker Company in Clairton. After retirement, he volunteered as a docent at Pittsburgh National Aviary. He was a member of Oakmont Presbyterian Church, always enjoying the Men's Breakfast. An avid Steelers fan and outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed nature, birds, and gardening. Friends and relatives will be received at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, 11 a.m. in Oakmont Presbyterian Church, EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Oakmont Recreation Board, c/o The Oakmont Boro Building, 767 5th St., Oakmont, PA 15139.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now