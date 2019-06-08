TRUMBLE THOMAS N. "T"

Age 73, of Oakmont, passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019, with his wife and daughter by his side, never losing his positive attitude and "Trumble Grit." Beloved husband for 42 years of Debbie (Kiser) Trumble; loving father of Lieutenant Colonel Brian M. (Andrea Vargo) Trumble, Stacy Trumble, Thomas Trumble, and Christopher (Christine) Trumble; son-in-law of Marjorie (the late Earl) Kiser; grandfather of Kelsey, Bella, Tripp, Annabelle, and Thomas; brother of Merle "Sonny" (Margaret) Trumble and Deborah "Debby" Baker. A graduate of Oakmont High School Class of 1963, where he was an outstanding football player, he then went to Bucknell University on a full football scholarship, graduating in 1967. Following graduation from Bucknell, Tom was a Coach for the Oakmont Apaches Semi-Pro football team. He started his career at Cheswick Westinghouse in Human Resources, eventually retiring in 2007 from the Kurt J. Lesker Company in Clairton. After retirement, he volunteered as a docent at Pittsburgh National Aviary. He was a member of Oakmont Presbyterian Church, always enjoying the Men's Breakfast. An avid Steelers fan and outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed nature, birds, and gardening. Friends and relatives will be received at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont on Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 2-5 and 6-8 p.m. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, 11 a.m. in Oakmont Presbyterian Church, EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Oakmont Recreation Board, c/o The Oakmont Boro Building, 767 5th St., Oakmont, PA 15139.