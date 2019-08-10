|
WHEELER THOMAS N.
Age 50, of Bridgeville, passed away suddenly with his loved ones at his side August 8, 2019. Born on August 10, 1968, he was the loving son of Barbara Connelly and the late Eugene Wheeler. Beloved husband of Heidi Wheeler; loving father of Haley Wheeler, Kendyl Wheeler, and Cameron Wheeler; step father of Seth and Brogan Evans; cherished grandfather of Riley Wheatton. Thomas was an adventurous man whether he was parachuting out of a plane or riding his Harley. One of his favorite things to do was come home, play his guitar and sing with his family. He was in his natural element when he was surrounded by family and friends. He never failed to put a smile on anyone's face. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. A celebration of his life will be held for family, friends and anyone who would like to show their support on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6-9 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to do something that would have made Tom happy or share an act of kindness like he did for so many. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019