|
|
ORR THOMAS
On January 8, 2020. Born August 18, 1920, to John and Anna Orlosky in Pittsburgh, PA. Father of Janet (Keith) Anderson; grandfather of Aaron (Jennifer) Anderson and Para Daughter, Diane (Angelo) Pasqualino; brother of the late John (Helen) Orr, the late Olga Waschak, Marie Briggs, Stella Lawrence, William and Frederick Orlosky. Tom was an original member of El Companallo Folk Dance Group, appearing on local TV and the Pittsburgh Folk Festival, involved with sandlot football in late 1940s and 1950s. Servied in the US Army during WWII. Tom was a retired salesman for Bailey, Banks and Biddle Jewelry Stores. Close friend of the late Yvonne Black, Kyra Avalotis, and Gloria. Friends received 4-8 p.m. Sunday at the THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. Parastas 7:30 p.m. on Sunday. Service of Christian Burial on Monday 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment at Highwood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020