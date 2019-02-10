Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
THOMAS OSCAR MAGER

THOMAS OSCAR MAGER Obituary
MAGER THOMAS OSCAR

Age 89, of Jesup, GA, formerly of the North Side, Pittsburgh, on Monday, February 4, 2019. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Jesup, GA, and the Knights of Columbus. He was a retired employee with the General Electric Company and was an avid golfer and bridge player. He was also a US Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. The Beloved husband of 63 years to Betty Lou Mager of Jesup, GA; loving father of Denise (Dr. Gregory) Bittner of Allison Park, PA, Marcy (David) Rosswog of Valencia, PA, and Dr. Sandra Mager (Andrew Wetherington) of Jesup, GA; dear grandfather of Jaclyn Bloom, Brian Rosswog, Tara Lucki, Robyn Turner, Dr. Michael Bittner, Drew and Dylan Wetherington; also survived by seven great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD,  1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Thursday at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of South Georgia, 1625 Sunset Blvd., Jesup, GA 31545.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2019
