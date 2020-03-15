|
ANTHONY THOMAS P.
Age 81, of Bethel Park on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Catherine M. Anthony; adored son of the late Mae and Peter Anthony; loving brother of Joseph P. Anthony of Mt. Lebanon, Lorraine Hutter of Bethel Park, Richard P. (Alice) Anthony of Scott Twp., and Wayne P. (Janice) Anthony of Ross Twp.; treasured uncle of Traci Ellenberger, Christine Savage, Debra Hultz, and Lori Lawton. Thomas served in the U.S. Army and was a Millwright at Local Union 2235 for over 30 years. He enjoyed going to the casino and was an avid Steeler's fan. Thomas was a wonderful brother, uncle, and a caring and loving man to all. He will be truly missed. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave. (Dormont) 412-531-4000 on Monday and Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Divine Liturgy will be held on Wednesday, 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Maronite Church, 1000 Lindsay Rd., Carnegie, PA 15106. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020