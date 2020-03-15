Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS ANTHONY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS P. ANTHONY

Add a Memory
THOMAS P. ANTHONY Obituary
ANTHONY THOMAS P.

Age 81, of Bethel Park on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Catherine M. Anthony; adored son of the late Mae and Peter Anthony; loving brother of Joseph P. Anthony of Mt. Lebanon, Lorraine Hutter of Bethel Park, Richard P. (Alice) Anthony of Scott Twp., and Wayne P. (Janice) Anthony of Ross Twp.; treasured uncle of Traci Ellenberger, Christine Savage, Debra Hultz, and Lori Lawton. Thomas served in the U.S. Army and was a Millwright at Local Union 2235 for over 30 years. He enjoyed going to the casino and was an avid Steeler's fan. Thomas was a wonderful brother, uncle, and a caring and loving man to all. He will be truly missed. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Ave. (Dormont) 412-531-4000 on Monday and Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Divine Liturgy will be held on Wednesday, 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Maronite Church, 1000 Lindsay Rd., Carnegie, PA 15106.  Interment Jefferson Memorial Park.  Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
Download Now