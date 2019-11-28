Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wm. Slater & Sons, Inc.
301 Virginia Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Wm. Slater & Sons, Inc.
301 Virginia Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS FOLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS P. FOLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS P. FOLEY Obituary
FOLEY THOMAS P.

Age 63, of Mt. Washington passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Thomas A. and Patricia E. (Teaney) Foley; loving father of the late Thomas J. "TJ" Foley; beloved brother of Tim (Tammy), Bob and Maureen Foley; uncle of Timothy, Heather, Lauren and Nicole. Family and friends welcome Saturday, 2-6 p.m. WM . SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt Washington 15211 where a Blessing Service will be held Saturday, 6 p.m. Burial Private. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
Download Now