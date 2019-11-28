|
|
FOLEY THOMAS P.
Age 63, of Mt. Washington passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. Beloved son of the late Thomas A. and Patricia E. (Teaney) Foley; loving father of the late Thomas J. "TJ" Foley; beloved brother of Tim (Tammy), Bob and Maureen Foley; uncle of Timothy, Heather, Lauren and Nicole. Family and friends welcome Saturday, 2-6 p.m. WM . SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt Washington 15211 where a Blessing Service will be held Saturday, 6 p.m. Burial Private. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019