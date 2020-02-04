|
FORD, JR. THOMAS P.
Age 37, died suddenly on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Tom was from Etna, Pennsylvania and couldn't be prouder, if you couldn't hear him he'd shout a little louder. Tom touched every person that had the privilege to know him and there were many, from being a wrestler throughout his whole childhood into graduation, to becoming an entrepreneur before the age of 20. His success and work ethic was so admirable. He helped everyone he ever possibly could, even people he didn't know. His smirk, laugh, smile that could brighten anyone's day, and lasting love for everyone will forever be remembered. Tom is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Margaret Ford; uncles, Dave, Ray, Jim and Billy; and his beloved cousin/best friend, Martin Sieber. Tom is survived by his devoted and loving mother and father, Thomas and Michele Ford; brothers, Joe (Megan), Mike (Sara); and his sister, Alisha (Dylan) Kishur; and seven nieces and nephews who adored him more than anything, Briana, Noah, Skylar, Blake, Henry, Charlie, and Isabella. He was also survived by his maternal grandparents, John and Carolyn Buckley, along with many aunts and uncles and way too many cousins to list that were more like siblings to him. Visitation Tues. 2-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, Etna. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 4, 2020