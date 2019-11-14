|
HARTSELL, JR. THOMAS P. "CHAINSAW"
Of Pittsburgh, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 8, 2019, age 39. Beloved son of Thomas P. and Esther Hartsell; loving father of Leah; brother of Susan Hartsell, Kelley Hartsell and Amy (Brian) Morrow; uncle of Joe and Tom Bova, James and Caroline Morrow; grandson of the late Henry Wisniewski and Esther Mottern-Wisniewski, Ned, Regina and Margaret Hartsell; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tom was the ex-husband of Tanya Hartsell and companion of Marny Bowman and her sons, Jackson and Cameron. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Louise de Marillac Church. Interment will be in Allegheny Cemetery with his maternal grandparents and uncles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Funds for the benefit of Leah Hartsell c/o Tanya Hartsell, 647 Cherry Way, Bridgeville, PA 15017. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019