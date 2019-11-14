Home

POWERED BY

Services
David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS HARTSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS P. "CHAINSAW" HARTSELL Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS P. "CHAINSAW" HARTSELL Jr. Obituary
HARTSELL, JR. THOMAS P. "CHAINSAW"

Of Pittsburgh, formerly of Bethel Park, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 8, 2019, age 39. Beloved son of Thomas P. and Esther Hartsell; loving father of Leah; brother of Susan Hartsell, Kelley Hartsell and Amy (Brian) Morrow; uncle of Joe and Tom Bova, James and Caroline Morrow; grandson of the late Henry Wisniewski and Esther Mottern-Wisniewski, Ned, Regina and Margaret Hartsell; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Tom was the ex-husband of Tanya Hartsell and companion of Marny Bowman and her sons, Jackson and Cameron. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Louise de Marillac Church. Interment will be in Allegheny Cemetery with his maternal grandparents and uncles. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Funds for the benefit of Leah Hartsell c/o Tanya Hartsell, 647 Cherry Way, Bridgeville, PA 15017. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -