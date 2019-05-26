Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Age 84, of Glenshaw, on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of 63 years to Mim Kraus; loving father of  Debi Kraus (David) Speer, Cindy Kraus (Jeff) Tissue and Tina Kraus (Joe) Brennan; proud grandfather of Jamie Tissue, Julie (Andrew) McNamee, Thomas and Tyler Brennan, and Alyssa Speer; dear great-grandfather of Perry McNamee; brother of Celine (George) Burtner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Tom proudly served in the US Navy from 1953-1957 and retired after 43 years from AmeriGas. He was a wonderful man, devoted to his family, who could fix anything. At the end of the day, all he needed was two Oreos and a glass of milk. Goodnight Pap. Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the HJ Heinz VA Hospital, 1010 Delafield Rd., Pgh., PA 15215.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 26, 2019
