Home

POWERED BY

Services
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS ROWE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS P. ROWE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS P. ROWE Obituary
ROWE THOMAS P.

Age 74, of Plum Boro, on Friday, November 29, 2019.  Beloved husband of 43 years to Stella Rowe.  Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Margaret Rowe; brother Bert Rowe; and sister, Carolyn Woodrow.  Thomas was employed for over 20 years by Eaton Motors and will be missed by all who knew him.  Services are private and have been entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -