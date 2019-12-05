|
|
ROWE THOMAS P.
Age 74, of Plum Boro, on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved husband of 43 years to Stella Rowe. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, Bert and Margaret Rowe; brother Bert Rowe; and sister, Carolyn Woodrow. Thomas was employed for over 20 years by Eaton Motors and will be missed by all who knew him. Services are private and have been entrusted to ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019