Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS WALKO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS P. WALKO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS P. WALKO Obituary
WALKO THOMAS P.

Age 67, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Concordia Cabot Nursing Home in Pittsburgh. Son of Ignatius and Olga (Kostek) Walko; beloved partner, Roger Stivason; brother of Rosemarie Walko and Joe Breen, Kathleen Walko, Daniel Joseph and Mary Jean Walko, all of Pittsburgh; also survived by nieces and nephews, Jessica and Mike, Daniel Jr., Matt, Chris and Leann; special friends, Susan and Fran Sphon and Jimmy Swiderski. Thomas was a graduate of Edinboro College and was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ford City. Thomas retired form All-Tel and Klingensmith as a Business Office Supervisor. He enjoyed genealogy, casinos, Bingo, lottery tickets and helping people with their taxes. Family and friends welcome for visitation 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with Parastas service at 7.pm., Tuesday. Prayer service 9:30, Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by Service of Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m., in St. Mary's Ukrainian Church. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.