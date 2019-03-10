WALKO THOMAS P.

Age 67, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Concordia Cabot Nursing Home in Pittsburgh. Son of Ignatius and Olga (Kostek) Walko; beloved partner, Roger Stivason; brother of Rosemarie Walko and Joe Breen, Kathleen Walko, Daniel Joseph and Mary Jean Walko, all of Pittsburgh; also survived by nieces and nephews, Jessica and Mike, Daniel Jr., Matt, Chris and Leann; special friends, Susan and Fran Sphon and Jimmy Swiderski. Thomas was a graduate of Edinboro College and was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ford City. Thomas retired form All-Tel and Klingensmith as a Business Office Supervisor. He enjoyed genealogy, casinos, Bingo, lottery tickets and helping people with their taxes. Family and friends welcome for visitation 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with Parastas service at 7.pm., Tuesday. Prayer service 9:30, Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by Service of Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m., in St. Mary's Ukrainian Church.