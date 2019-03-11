WALKO THOMAS P.

Age 67, of Kittanning, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Concordia Cabot Nursing Home in Pittsburgh. Son of Ignatius and Olga (Kostek) Walko; beloved partner, Roger Stivason; brother of Rosemarie Walko and Joe Breen, Kathleen Walko, Daniel Joseph and Mary Jean Walko, all of Pittsburgh; also survived by nieces and nephews, Jessica and Mike, Daniel Jr., Matt, Chris and Leann; special friends, Susan and Fran Sphon and Jimmy Swiderski. Thomas was a graduate of Edinboro College and was a member of St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Church, Ford City. Thomas retired form All-Tel and Klingensmith as a Business Office Supervisor. He enjoyed genealogy, casinos, Bingo, lottery tickets and helping people with their taxes. Family and friends welcome for visitation at the MANTINI FUNERAL HOME, 701 Sixth Ave., Ford City, PA, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., with Parastas service at 7.pm., Tuesday. Prayer service 9:30, Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by Service of Divine Liturgy at 10:00 a.m., in St. Mary's Ukrainian Church.