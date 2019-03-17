|
|
CONROY THOMAS PATRICK
Died surrounded by family, Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Marietta, GA. Son of Coleman J. and Catherine V. Conroy of Pittsburgh. Beloved wife of Mary Ann Conroy (Grzegorczyk); son of Shawn T. Conroy (Sharry Anderson); daughter, Kimberly Conroy Werling (William); grandfather of Aiden and Garrett Werling, Bryce and Daniel Conroy; brother of Coleman J. Conroy (Carol Park), Mary Catherine Conroy Hayden (Thomas) and Eileen Conroy Kravitz (Jeffrey); brother-in-law of John Gregory (Penny); uncle of Brendan and Megan Kravitz, John and Ronald Gregory; great-uncle of Eileen Kravitz. After retiring from Phelps Dodge, Thomas and his wife resided at Atherton Place in Marietta, GA. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta. Remembrances may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Reception will follow Mass.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019