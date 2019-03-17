Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
180 Church Street NE
Marietta, GA 30060
(770) 428-1511
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Marietta, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS CONROY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS PATRICK CONROY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS PATRICK CONROY Obituary
CONROY THOMAS PATRICK

Died surrounded by family, Thursday, March 14, 2019 in Marietta, GA. Son of Coleman J. and Catherine V. Conroy of Pittsburgh. Beloved wife of Mary Ann Conroy (Grzegorczyk); son of Shawn T. Conroy (Sharry Anderson); daughter, Kimberly Conroy Werling (William); grandfather of Aiden and Garrett Werling, Bryce and Daniel Conroy; brother of Coleman J. Conroy (Carol Park), Mary Catherine Conroy Hayden (Thomas) and Eileen Conroy Kravitz (Jeffrey); brother-in-law of John Gregory (Penny); uncle of Brendan and Megan Kravitz, John and Ronald Gregory; great-uncle of Eileen Kravitz. After retiring from Phelps Dodge, Thomas and his wife resided at Atherton Place in Marietta, GA. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta. Remembrances may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Reception will follow Mass.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home
Download Now