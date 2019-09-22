|
|
ZOLLNER THOMAS PATRICK
Age 69, died on May 25, 2019, in Palm Springs, California. He was born in Monroeville on December 16, 1949, to the late Dennis E. and Dolores M. (Fedor) Zollner. He is survived by brothers, James Zollner, Mark (Emma) Zollner, and Robert (Dianne) Zollner and sister, Janet (Douglas) Harnden. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as loving friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 245 Azalea Drive, Monroeville, PA on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019