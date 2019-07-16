Home

THOMAS PAUL FITZGERALD Jr.

THOMAS PAUL FITZGERALD Jr. Obituary
FITZGERALD, JR. THOMAS PAUL

Passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 50 years to Kathleen Fitzgerald; loving father of Colleen (Michael) Griffiths; proud grandfather of Chloe and Michael Griffiths. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Cleo Fitzgerald. Tom loved spending time with his grandchildren and he will be dearly missed. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBTUES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday at St. Joan of Arc Church. (Time to be determined). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the . www.henneyfuneralhome.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 16, 2019
