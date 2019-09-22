Home

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
Service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
6:30 PM
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
THOMAS PAUL SKALSKI

THOMAS PAUL SKALSKI Obituary
SKALSKI THOMAS PAUL

Age 63, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. He is survived by his sisters, Margee (Bill) and Germaine; brothers, David (Tina), Ron (Lisa). His parents, Germaine and Bernie predeceased him along with his brother, Bernie and sister, Renee. He was a wonderful uncle and was loved by Brett, Lissa, Tyler, Cameron, Ben, Cali, Alaina, and Caity. He graduated from Robert Morris University. No matter where Tom was employed he was loved and respected by his coworkers and his administrators. Everyone could ALWAYS count on Tom. He will be deeply missed by his family and his many, many, many friends and acquaintances.  Visitation will be at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall on Monday, September 23rd, from 1-3 p.m. and 5 p.m. until the service at 6:30 p.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
