Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Age 89, of Etna, formerly of Lawrenceville, on April 5, 2019. Husband of the late Mary Lou Phillips Purnell; cherished friend of Betty Fantaske; father of Keith (Marianne) Purnell; son of the late William and Mary Ellen Purnell; brother of Alice Niggl, Patsy Shanahan and the late William "Botts," Joseph and John Purnell, Mary Ellen Purnell, Anna Straka and Maxine Leist; grandfather of Graham Purnell. Thomas served with the US Marine Corps during WWII and the Korean War. The family would like to thank the staff of Concordia @ Cranberry for their excellent care. Visitation Tues. from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd. Glenshaw, PA. Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
