BLASKOVICH THOMAS R.

Age 77, of Universal, where he was born and raised, on Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 56 years to Janice; loving father of Tracie (Dale) Brockhoff and Tom (Lisa Giegucz) Blaskovich; loving grandfather of Sarah Brockhoff and Thomas (Shelby) Blaskovich; brother of Gail Taylor and Constance Popan; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Tom was a member of Masonic Lodge #799, Scottish Rite, and Shrine. US Navy Veteran. He retired from Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority. He enjoyed spending time at his camp in Sigel (Cook Forest). Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Saturday 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .