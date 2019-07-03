Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS BLASKOVICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS R. BLASKOVICH


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS R. BLASKOVICH Obituary
BLASKOVICH THOMAS R.

Age 77, of Universal, where he was born and raised, on Monday, July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of 56 years to Janice; loving father of Tracie (Dale) Brockhoff and Tom (Lisa Giegucz) Blaskovich; loving grandfather of Sarah Brockhoff and Thomas (Shelby) Blaskovich; brother of Gail Taylor and Constance Popan; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.  Tom was a member of Masonic Lodge #799, Scottish Rite, and Shrine.  US Navy Veteran.  He retired from Kiski Valley Water Pollution Control Authority.  He enjoyed spending time at his camp in Sigel (Cook Forest). Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills,  where a Service will be held, Saturday 11 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now