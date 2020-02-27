|
BRENCKLE THOMAS R.
Thomas R. Brenckle, age 61, of Reserve Township, Mt. Troy, on February 24, 2020. Born on January 11, 1959 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Lois Gebhardt Brenckle and the late Alfred A. Brenckle; father of Kimberly; brother of Kathleen, Gary, and Donald; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 5-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Avenue, West View, where blessing services will be held following visitation at 7 p.m. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020