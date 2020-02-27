Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
Service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
7:00 PM
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
View Map
THOMAS R. BRENCKLE


1959 - 2020
THOMAS R. BRENCKLE Obituary
BRENCKLE THOMAS R.

Thomas R. Brenckle, age 61, of Reserve Township, Mt. Troy, on February 24, 2020.  Born on January 11, 1959 in Pittsburgh, PA, son of Lois Gebhardt Brenckle and the late Alfred A. Brenckle; father of Kimberly; brother of Kathleen, Gary, and Donald; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Friday 5-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 388 Center Avenue, West View, where blessing services will be held following visitation at 7 p.m. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
