Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS CRAIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS R. CRAIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS R. CRAIN Obituary
CRAIN THOMAS R.

A longtime resident of Scott Township, PA, passed Wednesday, July 17, 2019.  Born April 27, 1929, son of the late Neal and Anne Crain of Mt. Lebanon, PA.  A U.S. Army veteran, spending most of his working career as a senior sales representative with U.S. Steel Supply.  Additionally, enjoyed working many years as a school bus driver for the Chartiers Valley School District.  He was the dedicated husband for 62 years of the late Alberta K. (Schoenefeldt) Crain.  Survived by his sons, Dr. T.R. Crain, Jr., DDS of Greentree, PA and Captain Dan (Kathleen) Crain, USN (Ret.) of Purcellville, VA; "Pap Pap" to his grandchildren, Alison Crain (Nick Alberstadt) and Lieutenant Sean (Alexandra) Crain, USN; and "Uncle Tom" to many loving nieces and nephews.  Preceded in death by his brother, Neal "Sonny" Crain, Jr. and his sister, Suzanne Laubach. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Saturday morning, August 3rd from 9:00 until we leave for Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Bernard Church at 10 o'clock. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray, PA. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made to Vincentian Marian Manor, 2695 Winchester Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.


www.laughlinfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now