A longtime resident of Scott Township, PA, passed Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born April 27, 1929, son of the late Neal and Anne Crain of Mt. Lebanon, PA. A U.S. Army veteran, spending most of his working career as a senior sales representative with U.S. Steel Supply. Additionally, enjoyed working many years as a school bus driver for the Chartiers Valley School District. He was the dedicated husband for 62 years of the late Alberta K. (Schoenefeldt) Crain. Survived by his sons, Dr. T.R. Crain, Jr., DDS of Greentree, PA and Captain Dan (Kathleen) Crain, USN (Ret.) of Purcellville, VA; "Pap Pap" to his grandchildren, Alison Crain (Nick Alberstadt) and Lieutenant Sean (Alexandra) Crain, USN; and "Uncle Tom" to many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his brother, Neal "Sonny" Crain, Jr. and his sister, Suzanne Laubach. Friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION AND FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon on Saturday morning, August 3rd from 9:00 until we leave for Mass of Christian Burial in Saint Bernard Church at 10 o'clock. Interment in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray, PA. In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorials may be made to Vincentian Marian Manor, 2695 Winchester Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019