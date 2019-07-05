Home

Services
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Mausoleum
509 Washington Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
THOMAS R. FERRALL

THOMAS R. FERRALL Obituary
FERRALL THOMAS R.

Age 83, died peacefully July 2, 2019, following a brief illness at his home in Pittsburgh, PA. A graduate of Mt. Lebanon High School, Mt. Lebanon, PA, Class of 1954, he went on to graduate from Duke University, Durham, NC, in 1958, before earning a Masters Degree at the University of Missouri, Columbia, MO in 1960. He was a fan of life, of people and of God to all who knew and loved him for his charismatic personality and booming voice. "T.R"., as he was affectionately known, began his professional life at KMOX Radio, St. Louis, MO and went on to become the youngest television anchorman at ABC-affiliate, KMBC, Kansas City, MO. He had a distinguished career spanning 42 years in Public Affairs with United States Steel Corporation based out of offices nationwide including Pittsburgh, PA, Salt Lake City, UT, Washington, D.C., and Gary, IN. His Christian faith played an integral role throughout his life, guiding evangelical work with numerous ministries including Campus Crusade for Christ (now known as Cru) as well as regular attendance at numerous churches among them, Liberty Bible Church, Chesterton, IN and Christ Church at Grove Farm, Sewickley, PA. He was a die-hard fan of the Duke Blue Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Steelers and most notably, the Pittsburgh Pirates, of whom he was a faithful season ticket holder over 40 years. Thomas was the devoted husband of the late, Elsie M. Ferrall, for 35 years. He was preceded in death by parents, Gladys and Lorin Ferrall; and brother, Lorin L. Ferrall. Tom is survived by wife, Barbara Jane Ferrall; daughter, Kimberly F. Bonney; and son-in-law, Craig E. Bonney, of Richmond, VA; his son, Scott E. Ferrall, and daughter-in-law, Stephanie R. Ferrall, Woodcliff Lake, NJ; grandchildren, Claire E. Bonney, Thomas N. Bonney, Gunner B. Ferrall, and McKenna R. Ferrall; step-daughters, Allison F. Kalhammer, Meg Kalhammer Joannides, and Carley J. Kalhammer. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES. 222 Washington Rd., Mt. Lebanon, PA 15216. Memorial Service will follow, 11:00 a.m., Mt. Lebanon Cemetery Mausoleum, 509 Washington Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15228. A private entombment will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, Jacksonville, FL.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
