THOMAS R. HARKINS

THOMAS R. HARKINS Obituary
HARKINS THOMAS R.

Of Crescent for 23 years, formerly of Pittsburgh, put up a strong fight against cancer for two years. He was supported by his loving family and passed away peacefully at Cura Health on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 65. He was born in Pittsburgh on May 8, 1953, one of seven children to the late Thomas B. and Patricia (Miller) Harkins. Companion of Lee Kapfer; cherished step-father of Crystal Pargeon and Chris Pargeon both of Crescent; well-loved brother of Kathleen (Arthur) Waugaman, Linda (Edward) Elk, Donna (Richard) Dunner, Nancy (Bob "Boomer") Mutschler, Joseph Harkins and Elizabeth "Betsy" Harkins; also many nieces and nephews; and last but not least his Golden Retriever, Romeo. Tom was an avid hunter and fisherman; he was a member of St. Catherine of Siena in Beechview; and was a retired auto technician of Sunoco on Banksville Rd. Tom was an all-around nice guy, dependable, always there for others and was well liked. He will be greatly missed by family and many friends. Visitation Friday 2-4, 6-8 with service at 3:30 p.m. at COPELAND'S OF MOON TWP., 981 Brodhead Rd. Burial will be private in the family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery in Ross Township. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 2, 2019
