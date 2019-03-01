LAURENT THOMAS R.

Age 73, on Monday, February 25, 2019, of Overbrook. Beloved husband of 52 years to Denise A. (Stein); father of Christine (John) Kyle, Dan (Lisa), and Todd (Krista); grandfather of Roman Vukmanovich, Maddie Kyle, Evan, Leyna, Maximus and Owen Laurent; son of the late Francis and Irene; brother of James, Francis "Buzz", Robert and Susan Dusch. Also survived by numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Thomas worked for Port Authority for 30 years and was also self-employed as a wall washer. He had 20 years of service with Gamblers Anonymous supporting and inspiring others to make positive changes in their lives. He was also a U.S. Navy veteran and a longtime member parishioner of St. Norbert Church. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 10:45. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Norbert Church at 11:30 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Western PA Humane Society, 1101 Western Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233. Please send condolences to:

