MALONE THOMAS R.
Age 80, of Glenshaw, peacefully, on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Arlene J. Malone; loving father of Thomas R., Darryn M. "Darby," and Shannon Wockley; proud Pap of Evan, Jake (Kayli), Dylan, Connor, Darby, Morgan, Logan, and Mackenzie; great-grandfather of Isiah and Easton. He truly loved his family and will be missed by all who knew him. Friends will be received on Friday from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 25, 2019