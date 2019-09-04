|
McHUGH THOMAS R.
Age 69, of Shaler Twp., passed away on September 2, 2019, with his family by his side. Tom was born October 9, 1949, in Pittsburgh. He was the son of the late Virginia and Raymond McHugh. After graduating from Central Catholic, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. After serving our country in the Vietnam War, he attended The University of Pittsburgh, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree, followed by a Master's in Social Work. He is survived by his wife, Linda McHugh (Gerwick); daughter, Emily Spence (McHugh) and Tristan Spence; son, Ryan and Lisa McHugh; son, Conor McHugh and his fiance, Josipa Kukucka. He was the very proud grandfather (Grum) of Maura, Keelin, and Callum Spence. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Raymond and James McHugh. He will be greatly missed by his dog, Seamus. Those who knew Tom were lucky to know this wise, thoughtful and humble man. He was an amazing husband, father, brother, uncle, brother-in-law, and friend. No Visitation. There will be a Memorial Service on Friday at 4 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Mario Lemieux Foundation, www.mariolemieux.org. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019