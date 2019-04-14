MEDVED THOMAS R.

Age 77, of McKeesport, died on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was born in Braddock on January 3, 1942 and is the son of the late Thomas and Ann Misko Medved. He was retired from the USS Edgar Thomson Steel Works and served in the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by children, Thomas Medved of McKeesport, Annemarie (Donald) Jones of North Huntingdon, Melanie (Dean) Kelly of McMurry; Monica (Thomas Jewkes) Medved of North Versailles; Michele Medved of Las Vegas, NV; siblings, Robert (the late Cindy) Medved of North Braddock, Janice (the late Edward) Bruno of McKeesport; grandchildren, Isabella, Thomas Lee; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Frances (the late Earl) Clark. Family and friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, INC., 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, supervisor, 412-678-6177) on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 2 until 6 p.m. To share a memory or condolence, visit strifflerfuneralhomes.com