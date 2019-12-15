Home

Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Verona, PA
Age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 13, 2019, at his home in Penn Hills, surrounded by his loving family.  He was the beloved and devoted husband to Patricia (Whiteford) for 62 years; loving father of Thomas Christopher and Katy Kasten (Keith); cherished grandfather to Luke and Connor Kasten; adored brother-in-law to JoAnne Mount, Kathleen Whiteford, Celeste Robertson (Alan); and a special uncle to nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Keith; brother, Richard (MaryAlice); sister, Eileen Richards (David); and brother-in-law, Jack (Eileen). Tom was an avid outdoorsman who spent countless hours afield with his beagle by his side, with a fishing rod in hand, and passing on those traditions to the next generation. He was a founding member of the Baldwin Deer Camp in Centre County. He loved sharing stories by the camp fire after a day's hunt with his many hunting buddies. He looked forward to the spring time where he could be found on a golf course or working his beautiful garden and its surrounding landscape. Tom worked for Local #9 Union as a bricklayer for 50 years and took great pride in his craft. He proudly served our country in the Army during the Korean War. Special thanks to his compassionate caretakers, friends, doctors, and UPMC Family Hospice and Palliative Care Team. Family and Friends will be received on Monday, December 16, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont.  Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Private interment will follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
