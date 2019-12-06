|
REARDON THOMAS
Age 61, on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. World's best Pops of Katie M. Reardon; husband of R. Cathy Reardon. Proud owner of Crystal Limosuine and Exceptional Master Mason who was passionate about giving to charities. Lover of Christ #teamlord. Friends received Sunday, 12-3 p.m. at Crystal Limosuine, 199 Rochester Rd., Ross Twp. Where a Masonic Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Penny's from Heaven, Pittsburgh.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019