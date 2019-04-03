RITSON THOMAS

Age 89, of McDonald, North Fayette Twp., died Friday, March 29, 2019, in his home. He was born February 4, 1930, in Grapeville, PA, a son of the late Thomas W. and Florence May DeVany Ritson. Thomas was the beloved husband of Gerty Lou, who predeceased him; treasured father of Linda Mersing and husband, Robert, and Mona Colicchie and husband, Joe (deceased). Tom was the respected family patriarch who exuded love, compassion, wit, and infinite wisdom. He was an adored "Pap" to Robert and Tammy Mersing, Tommy Mersing (deceased), Michele and Robert Moran, Aubrey and Mark Bennett and Jared and Meredith Colicchie. His great-grandchildren, Victoria and Robert Moran, Dylan Mersing and Mack Bennett were each an integral and special part of his life, sharing an unconditional love. Tom was predeceased by his sisters, Viola Reinstadtler and Gloria Schroeder; and brothers, John Ritson and Albert Ritson. He is survived by his sister, Rosemary Sikorski; and the many nieces and nephews who were so special to him. Tom will receive military honors, and then be interred in eternity with his late, beloved wife, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on May 15, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 314 W. Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, PA 15057. Please sign the guestbook at:

