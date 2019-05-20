BAILY II THOMAS S.

Age 76, of St.Thomas, US Virgin Islands, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Woodside Mission House in Redwood City, California. He was the husband of Cynthia Dietz Baily. They shared 25 years of marriage together. Thomas was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on October 19, 1942. He was the son of Thomas Sayers and Inis Slaugenhoupt Baily. Tom attended the University of Pittsburgh on a full wrestling scholarship and graduated with a degree in business. He owned a business in the commercial insurance and risk management industry for 37 years, most recently at Baily Raabe and Associates. For more than 10 years, Tom co-owned and worked as a dive instructor for the Red Hook Dive Center in St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands. Thomas was a member of the Society of CPCU and the Consulting Litigation and Expert Witness Section of the CPCU Society. He served as a Board Member for the National Aviary for many years while living in Pittsburgh. He was a supporter of PITT athletics, the CCO, St. Thomas Salvation Army, and the Young Life and My Brothers Workshop. He belonged to the St Thomas Reformed Church. He is survived by his wife Cindy Baily; a daughter, Amy Baily; and two grandchildren, Megan and Morgan Goldstein. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the St. Clair Country Club, 2300 Old Washington Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Tom may be made to either Stanford University in support of the Cardiac Amyloid Center and research, and mailed to P.O. Box 20466, Stanford, CA 94309-0466; Mission Hospice at missionhospice.org and go to "ways to give" or the Coalition for Christian Outreach at ccojubilee.org. Condolences may be expressed online at https://www.crippenandflynnchapels.com