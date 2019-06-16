CHESLOCK THOMAS S.

Age 75, of West Mifflin (formerly of Hazelwood), passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Beloved husband of 44 years to the love of his life, Patricia (Korzun) Cheslock; cherished father of Jennifer Cheslock, Melissa (Robert, Jr.) LaCava, and Karen (Timothy, Jr.) Milko; adored Pap Pap of Mason and Layne Milko and Pappy of Kellen and Alexander LaCava. Thomas is also survived by his grand-kitty, Spencer, many extended family members and dear friends. Thomas is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Margaret (Slobodnyak) Cheslock; and his brother, Bernard "Bucky" Cheslock. Tom retired from Monongahela Connecting Railroad as a Maintenance Supervisor where he worked for 36 years. He played softball for Big Jim's. He was involved with and coached his daughters' teams with the West Mifflin Girls Softball Assoc. Tom enjoyed hunting with family and friends, planting tomatoes and peppers in his garden and collecting aluminum cans from family and friends. Upon meeting Tom in the grocery store or doctors office, he was always quick with a joke, a great smile, or a scratch off lottery ticket. Above all, Tom loved his family and will be dearly missed. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd, Pleasant Hills. A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 12 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.