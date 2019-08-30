Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
915 Kennedy Ave
Duquesne, PA 15110-1752
(412) 466-3300
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS MANNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS S. MANNS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS S. MANNS Obituary
MANNS THOMAS S.

Age 86, of West Mifflin, passed away on August 28, 2019 at home. Son of the late Joseph H. and Veronica (Denne) Manns, he was the last owner of Manns Bros. Grocery in Duquesne from 1978-1995. He was a member of Holy Angels Church in Hays and their  Social Committee. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Esther B. (Kozar) Manns; father of Thomas G. (Jennifer) Manns of West Mifflin and Matthew S. Manns of West Mifflin; grandfather of Rebecca, Bethany and Stella Manns.  He was predeceased by brothers and sisters Lawrence (late Ann) Manns, Norbert (late Martha) Manns, Regis (late Ann) Manns, Joseph (late Emma) Manns, Howard (late Mary Ann) Manns, Mildred Manns, Gertrude (late Bert) Kovalsky, Susan (late Charles "Jake") Barnes. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at Holy Angels Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 followed by the presentation of Military Honors. Burial will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maloy - Schleifer Funeral Home
Download Now