|
|
MANNS THOMAS S.
Age 86, of West Mifflin, passed away on August 28, 2019 at home. Son of the late Joseph H. and Veronica (Denne) Manns, he was the last owner of Manns Bros. Grocery in Duquesne from 1978-1995. He was a member of Holy Angels Church in Hays and their Social Committee. He proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was the beloved husband of 56 years to Esther B. (Kozar) Manns; father of Thomas G. (Jennifer) Manns of West Mifflin and Matthew S. Manns of West Mifflin; grandfather of Rebecca, Bethany and Stella Manns. He was predeceased by brothers and sisters Lawrence (late Ann) Manns, Norbert (late Martha) Manns, Regis (late Ann) Manns, Joseph (late Emma) Manns, Howard (late Mary Ann) Manns, Mildred Manns, Gertrude (late Bert) Kovalsky, Susan (late Charles "Jake") Barnes. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300. Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at Holy Angels Church on Saturday, August 31, 2019 followed by the presentation of Military Honors. Burial will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019