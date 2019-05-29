Home

Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
THOMAS S. MOSTELLA

MOSTELLA THOMAS S.

Age 69, of Crafton, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, after complications due to surgery. Beloved husband of Ann (Gibson) Mostella; son of Margaret and the late Stephen Mostella; dear father of Stephen Mostella and Denise (Matthew) Gnipp; grandfather of Caiden Gnipp; brother of Diane Vranka and the late Janis Pablic; also survived by nieces, nephews, and many friends. Tom was a Vietnam War Veteran with the US Army and a former employee of the US Post Office for over 35 years. As per Tom's wishes, all services were private. Family and friends are invited to the Memorial Service at the Village Tavern, West End, from 4-6 p.m. Thursday. Arrangements by SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 29, 2019
