WELSH THOMAS S. "T-BONE"
On Monday, March 4, 2019, Thomas "T-Bone", age 61, of North Versailles, passed away. Beloved son of the late John P. and Anna Mae (Anawalt) Welsh. Preceded in death by his son Nicholas Welsh and brothers John "Jackie" Welsh and William "Boz" Welsh; survived by loving sister Jodi (Nick) Glova; grandson Nikolai Welsh; ex-wife Rene, with whom he maintained a close friendship. Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Hwy., East McKeesport, PA. 15035. 412-823-4054 www.kutchfuneralhome.org
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019