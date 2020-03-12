Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Chartiers Cemetery
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS SAMUEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS SAMUEL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS SAMUEL Obituary
SAMUEL THOMAS

Age 74, of Pittsburgh, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janice L. Samuel. Dear father of Thomas (Julie) Samuel and Colleen (Jr.) Nelson. Grandfather of Lance and Leah Samuel, Jacob and Sarah Nelson. Brother of Patricia Morra. Also, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom retired from Heinz Corp. after 30-plus years as a mechanic. Friends welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the , 810 River Ave. #140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now