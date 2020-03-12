|
|
SAMUEL THOMAS
Age 74, of Pittsburgh, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Janice L. Samuel. Dear father of Thomas (Julie) Samuel and Colleen (Jr.) Nelson. Grandfather of Lance and Leah Samuel, Jacob and Sarah Nelson. Brother of Patricia Morra. Also, many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tom retired from Heinz Corp. after 30-plus years as a mechanic. Friends welcome Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., where a Funeral Service will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations may be made to the , 810 River Ave. #140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020