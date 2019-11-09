|
GAWLAS THOMAS STANISLAUS
Age 87, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, of Brookline. Beloved husband of the late Audrey (Hartman); brother of Bernice "Babe" (the late James) King and the late Ann (Chuck) Schultz, Joseph (Alice) Gawlas, Stephen (Lucy) Gawlas, Amelia (Tony) Hackimer, Rose (survived by David) Sestokas, Valeria Gawlas and Andrew Gawlas; son of the late Michael and Sophia Gawlas; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and their families. Tom was a proud member of Alcoholic Anonymous for the past 48 years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa Kolkata Parish, Church of Resurrection at 10:00 a.m. If desired, family suggests contributions to Meals on Wheels, 933 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA 15226 or bring a non-perishable food item to the funeral home for Military Connections, to be sent to the soldiers overseas this holiday season. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019