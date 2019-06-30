EYLER THOMAS STEPHEN

Age 64, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 22, 2019, only two and a half weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Tom was prepared to fight the battle, but God had other plans and mercifully spared him the additional pain. Tom was the loving husband of Sue (Hardy) Eyler, and the best father ever to Alex, Stephen, and Kelly, all of whom he loved to brag about endlessly. He is now reunited with his parents, Norman and Harriet; and his father-in-law, Bob. Tom enjoyed many laughs and fun times with his mother-in-law, Mary; his six brothers-in-law; six sisters-in-law; and 14 nieces and nephews, who were always polite enough to listen to the same stories over and over. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2040 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241 at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center. Please mail to: Development Office, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.