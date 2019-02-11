|
RIZZI THOMAS T.
Age 61, of Penn Hills, unexpectedly on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Father of Gabrielle (Steven Saylor) and Thomas I. (Annie Cerutti); grandfather of Wyatt; brother of Louis (Michele) Rizzi, Rosanne (Mark) Cuomo, Carmella Roux and the late Joeanne Rizzi; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Maria Rizzi. Services are private and entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019