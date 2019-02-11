Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS RIZZI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS T. RIZZI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THOMAS T. RIZZI Obituary
RIZZI THOMAS T.

Age 61, of Penn Hills, unexpectedly on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Father of Gabrielle (Steven Saylor) and Thomas I. (Annie Cerutti); grandfather of Wyatt; brother of Louis (Michele) Rizzi, Rosanne (Mark) Cuomo, Carmella Roux and the late Joeanne Rizzi; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Ralph and Maria Rizzi. Services are private and entrusted to SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.