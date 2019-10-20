|
|
TOMI THOMAS
Age 76, of South Park, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 after battling cancer since January 2015. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Alice (Sproul) Tomi. Heartfelt thanks for the tender care and kindness given to Tom by the AHN Cancer Institute at Jefferson Regional Hospital, the 4th floor Infusion Center nurses and aides and the AHN Home Health Care and Hospice Teams. It was Tom's request that there be no public viewing and his funeral be private. Arrangements made by the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019