John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
THOMAS W. CUMMINGS

THOMAS W. CUMMINGS Obituary
CUMMINGS THOMAS W.

Age 70, after a long courageous fight with mesothelioma, on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, of South Park. Beloved husband of 38 years to Beth (Blochinger); father of Brian (Katherine) Cummings; loving "Grampy" of Sophia and Mikey; son of the late William and Anna Cummings; brother of James (Deb) Cummings and Eleanor Aulds.  Also survived by loving nieces and nephews and his faithful dog Molly.  Thomas proudly served in the U.S. Navy onboard the USS Constellation and retired from Verizon after 40 years of service.  He enjoyed boating at Deep Creek Lake, snow skiing, riding his Harley, and loved listening to music, especially the Blues.  Throughout his illness, Tom found his strength through God and the loving support of his family and friends.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Monday morning at 9:30.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joan of Arc Church at 10:30 a.m.  If desired, family suggests contributions to the Western PA School for Blind Children, 201 North Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

